India vs Japan Highlights, Asia Cup Hockey 2025: India Beat Japan 3-2, Top Pool A
India have defeated Japan 3-2 at the Bihar Sports University Hockey Stadium in Rajgir to maintain their winning run in the ongoing Asia Cup Hockey on Sunday.
India vs Japan Highlights, Asia Cup Hockey 2025: Captain Harmanpreet Singh scored a brace while Mandeep Singh netted another as India defeated Japan 3-2 in the Asia Cup Hockey in Rajgir. For Japan, Kosei Kawabe scored both goals. With two wins in as many matches, India are now topping Pool A with six points.
India vs Japan Highlights, Asia Cup Hockey 2025: The winner of the Asia Cup Hockey will secure a direct place in the FIH World Cup, so the Men In Blue will be eager to end the tournament on the podium.
31 August 2025 at 17:01 IST
India vs Japan Live Score, Asia Cup Hockey 2025: India defeated Japan 3-2
31 August 2025 at 16:57 IST
India vs Japan Live Score, Asia Cup Hockey 2025: Japan have their second goal
Kosei Kawabe has his second of the match. A shot from a Japanese player is saved by the Indian shotstopper but the ball comes back to Kawabe. He takes a turn and launches a shot towards the goal. The goalkeeper couldn't do anything.
31 August 2025 at 16:50 IST
India vs Japan Live Score, Asia Cup Hockey 2025: India pressing Japan
Lakra finds Abhishek in the right spot and the latter launches a shot at the goal. But it hits the sidenet.
31 August 2025 at 16:48 IST
India vs Japan Live Score, Asia Cup Hockey 2025: less than five munutes left in the match
Time is ticking up for Japan.
31 August 2025 at 16:45 IST
India vs Japan Live Score, Asia Cup Hockey 2025: Krishan B Pathak is playing his 150th match
Indian shotstopper Krishan B Pathak has been felicitated by Hockey India for breaching the 150 appearance mark for India.
31 August 2025 at 16:42 IST
India vs Japan Live Score, Asia Cup Hockey 2025: Suraj Karkera at his best
Suraj saves a direct hit from the penalty corner and makes a second save after another japanese player launches a backhander towards the goal.
31 August 2025 at 16:37 IST
India vs Japan Live Score, Asia Cup Hockey 2025: India score a third
Just before the end of the third quarter, India have scored their third goal. It's the skipper, Harmanpreet Singh, who fires back from a penalty corner to provide India with an important two-goal lead.
31 August 2025 at 16:38 IST
India vs Japan Live Score, Asia Cup Hockey 2025: Japan pull one back
Kosei Kawabe has pulled one back for Japan. The Japanese finds a big gap in the Indian defence and takes his chance and hits the ball in the turn and the Indian shotstopper fails to read the ball properly.
31 August 2025 at 16:11 IST
India vs Japan Live Score, Asia Cup Hockey 2025: It's halftime in Rajgir
31 August 2025 at 16:07 IST
India vs Japan Live Score, Asia Cup Hockey 2025: India waste another chance
Garmanpreet Singh finds Rajinder Singh, who beats a couple of Japanese players, and finds Sukhjeet with a delightful pass. But the latter just needs the right touch to push into the Japanese goal.
31 August 2025 at 16:04 IST
India vs Japan Live Score, Asia Cup Hockey 2025: India have dominated possession
Japan haven't managed to put the Indian defence under pressure consistently.
31 August 2025 at 15:58 IST
India vs Japan Live Score, Asia Cup Hockey 2025: Amit Rohidas receives a green card
Amit Rohidas will have to sit out after he is shown a green card for a foul.
31 August 2025 at 15:51 IST
India vs Japan Live Score, Asia Cup Hockey 2025: Second quarter starts
India aim for a stronger show in the second quarter.
31 August 2025 at 15:48 IST
India vs Japan Live Score, Asia Cup Hockey 2025: First quarter ends, India lead by 2-0
India are leading 2-0 against Japan with goals from Mandeep Singh and captain Harmanpreet Singh.
31 August 2025 at 15:44 IST
India vs Japan Live Score, Asia Cup Hockey 2025: First penalty corner for Japan
The ball hits Manpreet SIngh's body and Japan are awarded a penalty corner.
31 August 2025 at 15:41 IST
India vs Japan Live Score, Asia Cup Hockey 2025: India have been full of confidence
The likes of Sukhjeet and Mandeep have been stretching the Japanese defence with ease as India are dominating against the japanese.
31 August 2025 at 15:36 IST
India vs Japan Live Score, Asia Cup Hockey 2025: India double their lead
Harmanpreet Singh doesn't make a mistake this time and his powerful hit from a penalty corner storms into the Japanese net.
31 August 2025 at 15:35 IST
India vs Japan Live Score, Asia Cup Hockey 2025: India have a couple of penalty corners
Sukhjeet Singh injects, but Harmanpreet Singh has failed to convert a penalty corner.
31 August 2025 at 15:32 IST
India vs Japan Live Score, Asia Cup Hockey 2025: India take an early lead
Sukhjeet Singh surges through the left front and gets past a number of Japanese players to pass it to Mandeep Singh. Mandeep's brillian t stick work allows him to find a gap and he slots it into the bottom right corner of the Japan goal.
31 August 2025 at 15:26 IST
India vs Japan Live Score, Asia Cup Hockey 2025: Match starts
India vs Japan has kicked off.
31 August 2025 at 15:24 IST
India vs Japan Live Score, Asia Cup Hockey 2025: A spot in the FIH World Cup at stake
The winner of the Asia Cup 2025 Hockey will get a direct entry into the Asia Cup Hockey.
31 August 2025 at 15:17 IST
India vs Japan Live Score, Asia Cup Hockey 2025: India starting lineup named
31 August 2025 at 15:14 IST
India vs Japan Live Score, Asia Cup Hockey 2025: China thrashed Kazakhstan in another match
China have thrashed Kazakhstan 13-1 in another Asia Cup Hockey encounter in Rajgir.
31 August 2025 at 15:09 IST
India vs Japan Live Score, Asia Cup Hockey 2025: India had a tough outing against China
Here is the match report of India's 4-3 win against China
Asia Cup 2025 Rajgir: Captain Harmanpreet Singh Nets A Hat-Trick As Team India Edges China 4-3 in Nail-Biting Clash
31 August 2025 at 14:38 IST
India vs Japan Live Score, Asia Cup Hockey 2025: Asia Cup Hockey live streaming
The live telecast for the Asia Cup Hockey match between India and Japan will be available on Sony Sports Network, while the live streaming will be available on the Sony LIV app and website.
31 August 2025 at 14:37 IST
India vs Japan Live Score, Asia Cup Hockey 2025: Indis strated on a shaky note against China
India will seek to improve their performance when they take on Japan in the second match in Rajgir on Sunday.