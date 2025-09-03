India vs Korea Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Asia Cup Super 4s Hockey Match Live In India?

After finishing strong in the group stage, Team India will begin their Super4s Pool campaign against the dominant South Korea. It would be a clash of two hockey titans.

Earlier, Captain Harmanpreet Singh and company had thrashed Kazakhstan 15-0, finishing at the top of the group stage in Pool A. The Men in Blue would be eager to continue with their dominant performance.

However, India's opponents would not go easy on them, as South Korea have put up a firm outing in the competition so far.

Dominant India To Lock Horns With South Korea In Asia Cup Hockey

Team India, the three-time Asia Cup winners, has put up a strong outing in the competition so far. After edging out China in a close encounter, the Harmanpreet Singh-led side pulled off a strong 3-2 finish over Japan.

The Indian side also outclassed Kazakhstan 15-0 to end their group stage on a dominant note.

South Korea, on the other hand, opened their campaign against Chinese Taipei 7-0 but then lost to Malaysia 4-1. The Koreans eventually defeated Bangladesh 5-1 to finish the group stage below Malaysia in Pool B.

It would be a titanic clash between the two sides as the competition enters the knockout stage. All four sides — China, India, Korea and Malaysia — will be keen to put their strongest fight to seal a spot in the summit clash.

India vs Korea Hockey Asia Cup Super4s Match Live Streaming

When is the India vs Korea Hockey Asia Cup 2025 match?

The India vs Korea Hockey Asia Cup 2025 match will take place on September 03, 2025.

Where will the India vs Korea Hockey Asia Cup 2025 match be played?

The India vs Korea Hockey Asia Cup 2025 match will be played at the Bihar Sports University Hockey Stadium in Rajgir.

What time will the India vs Korea Hockey Asia Cup 2025 match start?

The India vs Korea Hockey Asia Cup 2025 match will start at 7:30 PM IST.

Where to watch the India vs Korea Hockey Asia Cup 2025 match live on TV?

The Asia Cup Hockey match between India and Korea will have a live telecast on Sony Sports Network in India.

Where to watch the live streaming of the India vs Korea Hockey Asia Cup 2025 match?