The Indian men's and women's junior hockey teams endured losses in their respective matches against Belgium here on a disappointing day in their ongoing tour of Europe.

Both the teams lost 2-3 to their Belgian counterparts. While Binima Dhan (49', 58') scored a brace for the women's team, captain Rohit (44', 57') scored a brace for the men's team.

In the women's match, the Indians looked eager to take the lead in the first quarter, winning two penalty corners early on.

However, a resilient Belgian team ensured there was no change in the scoreline. The Belgian unit responded fiercely in the second quarter, taking a 1-0 lead before the match broke for half-time.

While India searched for the equaliser, Belgium increased their lead scoring in the third and fourth quarters to bring the score to 3-0.

The Indians rallied in the final quarter but the effort came too late. They will next play against Belgium in Antwerp May 24.

In the men's match, the Belgians took the lead early in the game with a goal in the first quarter. They doubled the lead in the second quarter.

The Indians pulled one back with Rohit leading the charge to reduce the goal difference in the third quarter.

Belgium, however, scored a third goal with a penalty corner conversion to regain their two-goal lead.

A quick retaliation came from Rohit who converted a penalty corner to keep his team in the hunt but the Belgians held onto their lead.

The team will take on Bredase Hockey Vereniging Push in Breda later on Thursday.