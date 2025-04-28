Indian Olympic Medalist PR Sreejesh Conferred With Padma Bhushan By President Droupadi Murmu At Padma Awards 2025

Former Hockey India goalkeeper and PR Sreejesh received the prestigious Padma Bhushan Award from the President of India Droupadi Murmu for his exceptional service and commitment towards the Indian Hockey Team. Sreejesh was nominated for the prestigious accolade on Republic Day 2025 when the list was officially revealed. The former hockey goalkeeper was conferred with the Padma Bhushan, which is the third-highest civilian award in the Republic of India.

PR Sreejesh Conferred With Padma Bhushan Award By President Murmu

The list of recipients for Padma Awards 2025 included notable dignitaries from the realm of sports. One of them is PR Sreejesh, the former Hockey India goalkeeper and a two-time Olympic medalist for India. Sreejesh had retired after India's bronze medal-winning campaign at the 2024 Summer Olympics In Paris. The former goalie remains a part of the game as a coach. The legendary goalkeeper's contributions earned him the prestigious Padma Bhushan accolade.

At the Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi, two-time Olympic Medalist PR Sreejesh received the Padma Bhushan award from President Droupadi Murmu. Sreejesh wore a traditional white ensemble for the occasion. The former hockey player's family was also present at the Padma Awards, and they were seen giving a standing ovation to him.

R Ashwin Presented With Padma Shri

Apart from Sreejesh, former Team India cricketer R Ashwin was conferred with the Padma Shri at the Padma Awards 2025. The veteran spinner received the prestigious civilian award from the President of India Droupadi Murmu. Ashwin's contributions to the game of cricket have been unmatched, and he has stood like a warrior for the Indian Cricket Team.