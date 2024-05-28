Advertisement

The Indian junior women’s hockey team conceded an early advantage to eventually go down 0-1 against Germany in the fourth match of its Tour of Europe here.

India had a challenging first quarter as Germany broke the deadlock early match to take a 1-0 lead.

A goalless second and third quarter unfolded, ensuring Germany stayed ahead, even as India worked hard to score an equalizer.

In the final quarter, Germany nearly doubled their lead, but their penalty stroke was denied by India’s goalkeeper.

With minutes left on the clock, India’s final opportunity of the match came in the form of a penalty corner, but they failed to convert it and conceded a 0-1 defeat to Germany.

India will play their next match against Germany in Dusseldorf on Monday.