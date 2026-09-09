Manipur Hockey, 31st Assam Rifles Partner To Organise 3rd DGAR Tournament, Earns Hockey India Calendar Spot

Manipur Hockey is set to organise the third edition of the DGAR Hockey Tournament from September 18 to 28, in collaboration with the 31st Assam Rifles.

According to Prameshwor Moirangthem, CEO of Manipur Hockey, the tournament will feature both senior men’s and women’s teams. A total of 10 teams are expected to participate in the men’s category, while five teams will compete in the women’s category.

The tournament will offer a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh for the winner, while 75 thousand for the runners-up was also announced as part of the competition. This year, the DGAR Hockey Tournament will be introduced as a running trophy and has been included in the Hockey India calendar, giving it the status of a national-level event.

Manipur Hockey said it plans to invite more teams from outside the state in the coming editions to further expand the tournament.

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An Assam team and a team from the Corps of Signals Hockey Team are among those participating this year, with more teams from outside the state expected to join the competition.