Pakistan Hockey Captain Admits Lying In Previous Statement; Confesses To Washing Dishes And Cleaning Kitchen During Recent Australia Tour

Pakistan Hockey Captain Shakeel Ahmad Butt did not hold back after landing in Lahore Airport following their recent Australia tour. The player tore into their country's hockey federation for their incompetence in managing the national team during their Australia tour.

Shakeel Ahmad Butt admitted that he had previously lied in the video posted by their management, where he had claimed that there was no mismanagement and that everything was fine. The national team was left stranded on the streets after their hotel bookings were cancelled because the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) had not cleared the hotel payments.

Pakistan Hockey Captain Shakeel Ahmad Butt Lamblasts PHF After Humiliating Australia Tour

The team reportedly had to wait 13-14 hours at Sydney airport before flying to Canberra, and on their arrival, they were informed that there were no hotels booked for them due to non-payment. They had to wait hours before an arrangement was made; however, those arrangements were bare minimum as the team had to do their chores themselves while preparing for their matches.

After landing at the Lahore Airport, the skipper told the reporters, "We can’t work with this current management of the federation. When players have to clean the kitchen and wash dishes before going to play a match, what result do you expect from us? What was pathetic was that even the Airbnb accommodation was arranged for 10 days when we had to stay for 13 days. We had to move into a cheaper residence after 10 days."

He further admitted to lying in the video posted, "Let me first clarify that whatever news reached Pakistan is completely true. The videos that were sent from my team and by me were real. However, we were told by our team management that the matter had reached India. When India was mentioned, I personally felt that this was about my country, and my country should not be defamed. So I made a video saying that everything was fine and no injustice was happening with the team. But in reality, that was not true. Whatever messages, videos, and reports came out are all true."

Pakistan Lost All Their Matches