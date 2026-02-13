Pakistan Humiliated Once Again! National Hockey Team Stranded On Road In Canberra For Hours After Failing To Pay Bills

Pakistan’s struggles on the international stage are not new, but this latest episode marks a fresh low.

PHF Fails To Clear Hotel Bills Due To Lack Of Funds, Players Forced To Roam On The Streets

According to a report by PTI, the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) failed to settle hotel bills due to a shortage of funds, leaving the national team stranded in Canberra while preparing for the second leg of the FIH Pro League in Hobart.

The report revealed that players were forced to spend several hours on the streets of Canberra after discovering their hotel reservations had been cancelled. With no immediate shelter, the athletes had little choice but to wait outside until accommodation was eventually arranged at the same hotel later that day.

A source disclosed that the team had been assured of lodging in a four-star hotel, with officials claiming that all payments had been made in advance. However, upon arrival, the players were informed that no rooms had been booked. Pakistan Hockey Team, head coach, Tahir Zaman, reportedly struggled to contact officials back home, further compounding the team’s difficulties.

"Apparently the players and officials were booked in a four star hotel in Canberra and were told that the Pakistan Sports Board and Pakistan Hockey Federation had made all upfront payments for their stay in Canberra," a source said on Thursday, as quoted by PTI.

"Tahir messaged them about the awkward situation the players were facing and had no place to stay and rest after a long journey from Lahore," he added.

Pakistani Hockey Players Forced To Share Accommodations

Due to the limited availability of rooms, players were forced to share accommodations, with two to three athletes crammed into a single room. The following day, they went straight to the field to face Australia in their opening match, which they lost 3–2.

The incident has been widely regarded as a major embarrassment for Pakistan’s national sport, highlighting the team’s ongoing struggles against top-ranked sides such as Australia and Germany in the Hobart leg of the Pro League.