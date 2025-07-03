Pakistan Hockey Team To Be Allowed To Participate In Men's Asia Cup: Reports

Updated 3 July 2025 at 17:27 IST
Pakistan Hockey Team will not be stopped from participating in the Asia Cup next month, a sports ministry source said on Thursday.
The source said, "We are not against any team competing in India in a multi-national competition, but bilateral is different.
“International sports demand that we cannot back out from competing. Russia and Ukraine are at war but they show up at multi-national events.”
The Pakistan hockey team will travel to India to participate in the Asia Cup and the Junior Hockey World Cup. Sources in the Sports Ministry confirm that the necessary clearances have been granted by MHA, MEA and the Sports Ministry for the tournament which will take place in Chennai and Madurai from November 28 to December 10.
As per sources, India could be at a loss if they disallow Pakistan to compete in the tournament and they could lose their chance to host the Olympics 2036 or the Commonwealth Games in 2030. The Men;s Hockey Asia Cup is scheduled to be held in Bihar's Rajgir from August 27 to September 7.
The future of the Asia Cup cricket has also been in doldrums. India are the designated host for the Asia Cup, but as per reports, the Asian Cricket Council decided to conduct the tournament in the UAE. The ACC reportedly sent a letter to the BCCI requesting them to finalise the schedule at the earliest. The Asia Cup is likely to commence on September 5, with the summit clash expected to take place on September 21. India haven't travelled to Pakistan since the 2008 Asia Cup and the Champions Trophy 2025 was also conducted in a hybrid mode.
