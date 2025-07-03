Pakistan Hockey Team To Be Allowed To Participate In Men's Asia Cup: Reports

Pakistan Hockey Team will not be stopped from participating in the Asia Cup next month, a sports ministry source said on Thursday.

Pakistan To Be Allowed To Participate In Asia Cup Hockey

The source said, "We are not against any team competing in India in a multi-national competition, but bilateral is different.

“International sports demand that we cannot back out from competing. Russia and Ukraine are at war but they show up at multi-national events.”

The Pakistan hockey team will travel to India to participate in the Asia Cup and the Junior Hockey World Cup. Sources in the Sports Ministry confirm that the necessary clearances have been granted by MHA, MEA and the Sports Ministry for the tournament which will take place in Chennai and Madurai from November 28 to December 10.

As per sources, India could be at a loss if they disallow Pakistan to compete in the tournament and they could lose their chance to host the Olympics 2036 or the Commonwealth Games in 2030. The Men;s Hockey Asia Cup is scheduled to be held in Bihar's Rajgir from August 27 to September 7.

The Future Of Asia Cup Cricket Is Uncertain