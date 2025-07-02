Asia Cup 2025: BCCI Urged To Confirm Schedule As ACC Expresses Concerns Over Potential Revenue Loss

Asia Cup 2025: Uncertainty regarding the Asia Cup 2025 has continued to mount. As per reports, the Asian Cricket Council is aiming to conduct the tournament in September in a neutral venue, which will feature both India and Pakistan, very likely.

ACC Urged BCCI To Finalise Asia Cup 2025 Schedule

In the aftermath of the Pahalgam attack, India's relationship with Pakistan nosedived sharply. The Indian team hasn't travelled to Pakistan since 2008 and the 2025 Champions Trophy was also conducted in a hybrid mode with India playing their matches in Dubai. Asia Cup 2025 remains one of the most prestigious tournaments, but BCCI, which is the designated host, hasn't confirmed its participation for this edition, which will be played in the T20 format.

The ACC reportedly sent a letter to the BCCI requesting them to finalise the schedule at the earliest. As per the mail accessed by India Today, it stated, “We have been informed that, in the absence of this information, their ability to plan effectively, allocate resources, and execute their campaigns is significantly constrained.

“In addition to highlighting the challenges being faced, the media rights partner has also referred to obligations under the Agreement that begin 60 to 90 days prior to the start of the 2025 tournament.”

Asia Cup Expected To Start On September 5

As per a Times of India report, the Asia Cup could commence on September 5 with the much-anticipated tie between India and Pakistan to be held on September 7. A 17-day window has reportedly been picked, and the entire tournament will be held in the UAE with India as the host nation. India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, Bangladesh and the UAE will be the participants and the summit clash is expected to take place on September 21. After the group stage, Super Fours will be conducted and the top two will face each other in the final.