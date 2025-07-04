Pakistan Hockey Team To Travel To India For Asia Cup In August, Hockey India Confirms To Republic

Hockey India general secretary Bhola Nath Singh confirmed that the Pakistan Hockey Team will be traveling to India to participate in the upcoming Asia Cup 2025.

Earlier on Thursday, July 4th, a source from the Sports Ministry said that the Pakistan Hockey Team will be allowed to travel to India to participate in the Asia Cup 2025.

Following the reports that went viral, many people criticized the decision to permit Pakistani players to travel to India. The decision was taken amidst the tension between the two countries, India and Pakistan.

As per sources to Republic, a lot of brainstorming on the issue has been going on post-Operation Sindoor given the strained ties that exist after the Pahalgam terror attacks.

Hockey India Confirms Pakistan Hockey Team Set To Travel To India For Asia Cup 2025

While speaking exclusively to Republic TV, Hockey India general secretary Bhola Nath Singh said that they will follow whatever the Government of India decides. He added that they are ready to host the Pakistan Hockey Team if they arrive in India for the Asia Cup 2025.

"Previously, we were totally relying on the decision of the Government of India. Earlier, we decided that Hockey India would follow all the decisions made by the Government of India. But I got to know from the news channels that the Government of India has cleared the Pakistan Hockey Team to travel to India for the Asia Cup 2025, and we are ready for it. I feel that when tension rises between two countries, it's the sportsperson who eases the situation. I think the situation will calm down when India and Pakistan play against each other...," Bhola Nath Singh told Republic TV.

However, Bhola Nath Singh confirmed that they still haven't received any official confirmation from the Government of India. He added that the upcoming Asia Cup is a World Cup qualifying tournament and one needs to participate in order to make it into the prestigious event.

"Hockey India still hasn't received any official confirmation from the government regarding the Pakistan Hockey Team's travel to India; we only got to know it from the news channels. We are preparing for the Asia Cup 2025, since other teams are participating. The Asia Cup is a World Cup qualifying tournament. The Pakistan Hockey Team have to participate in the Asia Cup to qualify for the World Cup," he added.

Bihar's Rajgir To Host Asia Cup 2025