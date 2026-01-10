Hardik Singh's rapid rise since his debut in the 2018 Asian Champions Trophy hasn't gone unnoticed. Hardik contributed significantly to the nation’s historic Bronze medal triumphs at the Tokyo 2020 and Paris 2024 Olympics, along with the Silver medal at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. He was also a part of India’s gold-winning campaigns at the 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou, the 2023 Hero Asian Champions Trophy in Chennai, and the 2018 edition in Muscat, Oman.

In an exclusive interaction with Republicworld.com, Hardik Singh has opened up on various aspects of hockey and Hockey India League.

2026 is full of events. HIL is going on. There is the Hockey Pro League, the Hockey World Cup and the Asian Games. How are you preparing this year? What are your priorities?

Whatever the tournament is, we want to do very well. We have to give our 110%. We want to win the World Cup, we want to win the Asian Games. So, it's all about winning this year and I think we are taking one step at a time. That's what we are focusing on. First, there are HIL matches, and then there are matches for our India team. So, we are going to focus on that first and then we will see how the team is doing.

Do you think the Hockey India League will have the same impact that the IPL has done for Indian cricket?

I think for sure. If you see the HIL matches from 2011 to 2016, it really helped us to win the Junior World Cup first.

After that, it was the same batch that won the third Olympic medal. So, it was our batch that reached there. I think whenever you have this kind of tournament where your juniors can do well, can go and give their 110%, it's obviously going to help your national team.

This time, you are leading HIL GC. So, how has been the experience so far?

Last year, it was all about the introduction. There were foreign athletes, and our Indians were a little shy. Indian athletes were a little shy. But I think this time, they all know each other very well. And they can communicate really well.

I think that's the best thing that's happening in the team. Everyone is telling each other what to do and what not to do. So, I think it's going really well.

Does India have the best hockey infrastructure in the World?

I think if you see, it's getting better day by day. Because you can see that the countries abroad are very small. So they have their own policy and all. But I feel like when you see a stadium like Rourkela, it's the biggest stadium in the world. And you see the facilities.

And then you see Odisha is hosting two World Cups in a row. I mean, I don't think any other nation can host two World Cups like that. Like Bollywood actors, Sachin Tendulkar.

Everyone is there. I don't think that anyone can compete with it. And I feel like there is always room for improvement. But I feel like India has the best environment for hockey.



Back-to-back Olympic medals. Next target World Cup?

Yes, I think to be the world champion in hockey. I don't think anyone can remember who came third and second in the World Cup.

I think it's more about winning the World Cup. It's more about being the world champion. So that's our ultimate goal.

There has been a lot of work in the hockey federation. So, how do you see the development of Indian hockey?

Our country is going forward and Hockey India is also improving day by day. If you see how the federation was in 2000, how it is right now, I think there is a lot of difference. Right now, the federation is there to back up all the athletes. Either it's a team in franchisee, they will take care of it. Either it's about your financial issue or something.