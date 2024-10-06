sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ 1 Year of Oct 7 Attack | Women's T20 World Cup | US Elections | Karachi Blast | Chennai Tragedy |
  • News /
  • SportFit /
  • Hockey /
  • PR Sreejesh Bags First Coaching Assignment as Junior Hockey Team Announced for Sultan of Johor Cup

Published 15:38 IST, October 6th 2024

PR Sreejesh Bags First Coaching Assignment as Junior Hockey Team Announced for Sultan of Johor Cup

The 18-member junior hockey team for the Sultan of Johor Cup has been named. This is PR Sreejesh's first assignment as the team's head coach.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
PR Sreejesh
India's goalkeeper PR Sreejesh leaves the field after warming up before the start of the men's semifinal field hockey match between Germany and India at the Yves-du-Manoir Stadium | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

15:38 IST, October 6th 2024