Uncertainty Surrounds Pakistan Hockey Team's Asia Cup 2025 Participation, Players Yet To Apply For Visa: Sources Confirm To Republic

Asia Cup 2025: With months left before the start of the upcoming Asia Cup 2025 in India, the Pakistan Hockey Team players are yet to apply for the visas, sources within the Sports Ministry confirmed to Republic.

Months After Pahalgam Terror Attack, Sports Ministry Allows Pakistan Hockey Team To Participate In Asia Cup 2025

Earlier on July 4th, Thursday, sources from the Sports Ministry revealed that the Pakistan Hockey Team will be permitted to India to participate in the Asia Cup 2025 in Bihar's Rajgir.

As soon as the news went viral, citizens began to question the decision of the Sports Ministry, especially during a time of tension at the border between the two countries.

In the wee hours on May 7th, India launched Operation Sindoor which targeted the bases of militant groups Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Taiba in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. Operation Sindor was launched in response to the terror attack on civilians in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam. On April 22nd, the tragic terrorist attack in Pahalgam shook the nation, which killed 26 innocent civilians.

Pakistan Hockey Team Yet To Apply For Indian Visa Ahead Of Asia Cup 2025

However, uncertainty still looms over the Pakistan Hockey Team's participation in the Asia Cup 2025, as the players are yet to apply for Indian visas. Only a few days left before the start of the prestigious hockey event.

The upcoming Asia Cup tournament is a qualifying event for the Hockey World Cup. In order to participate in the prestigious event, the Pakistan Hockey Team need to travel to India and participate in the Asia Cup.

The 12th edition of the Asia Cup will witness the participation of a total of eight teams, including India, Pakistan, Japan, Korea, China, and Malaysia.