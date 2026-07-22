'We Want to End the 51-Year Wait': India Captain Harmanpreet Singh Eyes Historic Run at FIH Hockey World Cup

It’s an honour to lead the national side at a World Cup, and Harmanpreet Singh is set for a rare distinction of doing that twice when the 2026 edition of the FIH Hockey World Cup, co-hosted by Belgium and the Netherlands, begins on August 15.

Interestingly, India’s only World Cup-winning captain, Ajit Pal Singh, also captained the team twice in the tournament. Under his leadership, the team won a bronze medal in 1971 before clinching the trophy in 1975, which remains India’s only World Cup triumph. And Harmanpreet wants to emulate that feat to end India’s 51-year wait.

Having led India to its second consecutive Olympic bronze at Paris 2024, India’s ace defender and drag-flicker Harmanpreet believes the 20-member squad has all its bases covered to challenge its opponents at the coming World Cup.

Drawn in Pool D, India will face England, Pakistan and Wales in the first phase of the tournament, beginning their campaign against Wales on August 15.

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Talking about the team’s preparations and expectations, Harmanpreet sat down to share his thoughts in this interview.



Q. How would you assess the team's journey leading into the World Cup?

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Our performance in the Pro League, especially in the concluding leg (Rotterdam and London), showed how much we've grown as a team. Our training and matches are going really well, and we're excited to build on that heading into the tournament.

Q. The squad built valuable momentum in the Pro League leg you mentioned. How important was that as part of World Cup preparations?

Consistency is very important for us. We have to perform well and improve match by match, stay focused throughout and avoid mistakes that can prove costly in a tournament like the World Cup. We have to stick to our plans and play as a team.

Q. What is the biggest area of improvement according to you, which will also be important in the World Cup?

The important thing is to be clinical in the D (striking circle), whether attacking or defending. If we're defending, we have to do it well as a team. Our structure and understanding of players with and without the ball is improving, and we are focused on ensuring it continues that way. Besides that, our focus is on making the most of our opportunities, whether that's a circle entry, a shot on target, a penalty corner or an attacking set-piece.

Q. The World Cup squad has a blend of experienced players and exciting young talent. How has that strengthened the squad?

The balance has been good. We have confidence in the team after how we played against some top sides recently. We were competitive, and the youngsters know the value of that. The experienced players are also guiding the youngsters to stay focused on our objectives.

Q. How do you work on your own mindset as a captain, especially for a tournament as big as the World Cup?

It's been almost 11-12 years since my debut, but my mindset has always been the same. Winning a medal in a major tournament matters more to me than the appearances I have made. Of course, earning more than 250 caps is also a significant achievement, and I'm very happy that I have come this far. I want to thank my team; they have always supported me a lot, and I want to continue delivering on the expectations and responsibilities they have trusted me with. That motivates me a lot.

Q. You were part of the team that won the Junior World Cup in 2016. How do you share your learnings from that experience with the youngsters that look up to you in this team?

I always encourage the team to play with a free mind and enjoy the opportunity, without taking too much stress. When you think too much, that's when mistakes happen. At the same time, we should always be mindful of our responsibilities. The message in the camp has been clear: don't worry about making mistakes, but if you do, reacting quickly matters more. We have to cover for each other and make that effort as a team.



The mindset you want to take to the World Cup needs to be brought to every practice session while you prepare. Whatever you do and plan in practice, you apply that in matches, and that’s why practice is so important. I have full confidence in the team to carry that through.

Q. India and Pakistan are in the same group. India haven’t lost to Pakistan in the last 10 years, but it remains one of the most sought-after matches of the pool stage. Your thoughts.

Everyone is excited about that match, and there's an expectation that we will win. But we have to control our emotions and play smartly. We're excited to face every team in our pool, whether it is Wales, England or Pakistan. Right from the first whistle, we have to keep good pressure on our opponents and finish the chances that come our way.

Q. As captain, what message do you have for the fans as the countdown to the World Cup enters its final stretch?