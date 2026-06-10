How First-ever World Championships Will Fuel Yogasana’s Growth Curve In The Middle East

When the inaugural World Yogasana Championships concluded at the EKA Arena in Ahmedabad earlier this week, India, with a century of gold medals, reinforced its dominance in a sport rooted in its ancient traditions. But beyond the medal table, another trend quietly emerged: the growing embrace of Yogasana across the Middle East.

For a region where yoga has traditionally been associated more with wellness centres and fitness studios than competitive sport, the participation of countries such as Oman, Jordan, Iran and the United Arab Emirates at the first-ever World Yogasana Championships offered evidence that Yogasana is beginning to develop a sporting ecosystem of its own.

The numbers tell part of the story. Oman finished with 21 medals, including 8 silver and 13 bronze medals, making it the most successful Gulf nation at the championships. Jordan claimed two bronze medals, while athletes from Iran and the UAE gained crucial exposure in an elite international competition.

Yet officials and athletes believe the significance of Ahmedabad extends far beyond the medals won.

The championships brought together 522 athletes from 78 countries, creating a global stage that many emerging Yogasana nations had never experienced before. For countries still building their athlete pathways, coaching structures and grassroots participation programmes, such events serve as both a benchmark and a catalyst.

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Oman’s performance illustrates how quickly the sport is gaining traction in parts of the Gulf.

Fifteen-year-old Jay Rajesh Soneji, an Indian-origin student from Muscat who won two bronze medals for Oman, believes the visibility generated by the championships could accelerate interest in the sport back home.

“It feels amazing. I am very happy with my performance. Winning two bronze medals is a big achievement for me,” Soneji said.

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More importantly, he expects the impact of the event to extend beyond the athletes who competed in Ahmedabad.

“This event is going to create more awareness about yoga and encourage more people to take up the sport in Oman. I hope it continues to grow in the coming years,” he said.

That optimism is shared by Salha Hakeem, President of Yoga Oman, who views the country’s 19-medal haul as evidence of years of steady development.

“We are extremely proud of this achievement. Winning 21 medals at the first-ever Yogasana world championships is a historic milestone for Oman and reflects the dedication, discipline and hard work of our athletes, coaches and the entire Yoga Oman team,” she said.

For Oman, the result also highlights a broader trend. Across the Gulf region, yoga has witnessed increasing acceptance over the past decade, driven by growing awareness of health and wellness, expatriate communities and government initiatives promoting active lifestyles. Competitive Yogasana now appears to be benefiting from that foundation.

Jordan’s experience points to a similar trajectory.

Bronze medallist Maya Alostath believes yoga is gradually moving beyond its niche status in the country.

“Yoga in Jordan is growing year after year. More people are beginning to understand that yogasana is not only about flexibility or physical postures, but also about self-discovery, balance and inner strength,” she said.

Maya’s assessment reflects a wider shift visible across several Middle Eastern countries, where younger generations are increasingly embracing activities that combine physical fitness with mental well-being.

For Maya, the World Championships demonstrated yoga’s ability to connect people across cultures. “This championship is not just about winning medals. It is about bringing together people from all over the world through the spirit of yoga,” she said.

The broader significance of the championships lies in what participants take back home. While countries such as Oman and Jordan returned with medals, others left with exposure to international judging standards, coaching methods and competitive structures.

That knowledge transfer could prove crucial if Yogasana is to establish sustainable national programmes beyond a handful of enthusiasts. The event also offered something equally important: visibility. For emerging Yogasana nations, participation in a world championship provides legitimacy that can help attract new athletes, sponsors, schools and institutional support.

Several delegates suggested that the publicity generated by the championships is likely to encourage more children and young adults to view Yogasana not merely as a recreational activity but as a competitive sport with international opportunities.

As Yogasana seeks wider global recognition, regions such as the Middle East may become increasingly important to its expansion. The combination of youthful populations, growing interest in wellness and increasing investment in sport creates conditions that many believe are favourable for future growth.

The medals won in Ahmedabad were significant achievements. But the bigger legacy of the inaugural Yogasana World Championships may be the confidence it gave emerging nations across the Middle East — confidence that they can compete, develop talent and become part of Yogasana’s global future.