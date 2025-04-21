How Much Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, And Jasprit Bumrah Will Earn From BCCI Central Contracts 2024-25? Check Details Here

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the most-awaited Central Contracts for the 2024-25 season, on Monday, April 21st. A total of 34 players were given the Central Contracts from India's cricket administrative body.

Top players Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, and Ravindra Jadeja were acquired in the grade A+.

Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya, and Rishabh Pant were named in Category A. Meanwhile, Suryakumar Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and Shreyas Iyer received the Grade B category.

In the end, Rinku Singh, Tilak Verma, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shivam Dube, Ravi Bishnoi, Washington Sundar, Mukesh Kumar, Sanju Samson, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Rajat Patidar, Dhruv Jurel,

Sarfaraz Khan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Ishan Kishan, Abhishek Sharma, Akash Deep, Varun Chakaravarthy, and Harshit Rana were listed in Grade C.

How Much Will Players Earn From BCCI Central Contracts 2024-25

The players who are placed in the A+ category will earn a hefty amount of Rs 7 crore from the BCCI. I.e., Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, and Ravindra Jadeja will receive 7 crore from the top cricket administrative body.

Grade A players like KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya, and others will earn Rs 5 crore from the BCCI.

The BCCI will give Rs 3 crore to the Grade B cricketers in their annual contract list for the 2024-2025 season. In the end, the Grade C cricketers will get Rs crore from the BCCI.

Players Who Were Excluded From The Annual Contract List

BCCI made a huge change in their annual contract list for the season. Many players were excluded to make space for the newcomers. Players like Shardul Thakur, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Umran Malik, Yash Dayal, Vidwath Kaverappa, Ravichandran Ashwin (Retired), Jitesh Sharma, KS Bharath, and Avesh Khan were removed from the list.