BCCI Central Contract List 2024-25: KKR Duo Among Five Players To Receive Maiden Call-ups, Check Details

The Board of Control for Cricket in India announced its central contract list for the 2024-25 season. A total of 34 players have been handed new contracts across four categories, A+, A, B and C.

BCCI Handed Maiden Contracts To Five New Players

Several new names have also been added to the list as the BCCI made several changes to their 2023-24 retention. Among the new faces, Abhishek Sharma headlined with his entrance in the Group-C category. The southpaw has been a household name for his hitting antics in the shortest format and has also been a constant fixture for the Indian T20I side.

Varun Chakaravarthy also grabbed his maiden BCCI contract and has been included in the grade C category. The mystery spinner was excellent with the ball for Team India in the Champions Trophy and was the joint second highest wicket taker with nine wickets to his name.

Nitish Kumar Reddy's heroics in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy earned him a Grade C central contract. The Sunrisers Hyderabad all-rounder was impressive throughout the Australian tour and also scored his maiden Test hundred in Melbourne.

Fast bowling duo Akash Deep and Harshit Rana have also been handed a new contract by the BCCI. Akash Deep featured in 7 Test matches, including two on Australian soil.

Harshit made his debut in Australia and also went on to make his ODI debut this year against England. He went on to replace Jasprit Bumrah in the Champions Trophy 2025.

Jitesh Sharma, Shardul Thakur, KS Bharat and Avesh Khan missed out on a place in the central contract list. Contrary to all the reports, both Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer have been listed in the BCCI central contract.

Full List Of BCCI Central Contract List For 2024-25

Grade A+: Rohit Sharma , Virat Kohli , Ravindra Jadeja, and Jasprit Bumrah

Grade A: Mohammed Siraj, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya , Shubman Gill, Mohammed Shami, and Rishabh Pant

Grade B: Suryakumar Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and Shreyas Iyer