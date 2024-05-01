Advertisement

Harbhajan Singh, another revered figure in cricket, echoed Raina's sentiment, saying, "I am excited to join Indian Champions in WCL. Things are going in perfect direction, getting ECB approval, huge response for ticket sales and now getting respected brands as sponsors. It strengthens the structure of WCL."

Suresh Raina, a cricketing icon and valued member of the World Championship of Legends, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "I'm thrilled to join India Champions in WCL! With EaseMyTrip as the powered by sponsors, the foundation of WCL is stronger than ever. Can't wait to get back on the field alongside other cricketing legends and compete at Edgbaston. See you all there!"

Harshit Tomar, the visionary founder and CEO of the World Championship of Legends, emphasized the significance of this partnership, stating, "EaseMyTrip is the second-largest travel company in India and has been involved in numerous sports events. I have personally had the pleasure of knowing Mr. Nishant Pitti and have witnessed his dedication to promoting and supporting sports. I am confident that with EaseMyTrip on board, WCL will significantly strengthen."

Nishant Pitti, owner of EaseMyTrip, shared his excitement about the partnership, stating, "We are delighted to be the presenting partner of the World Championship of Legends. This collaboration reflects our commitment to supporting sports excellence and delivering unparalleled experiences to cricket enthusiasts worldwide."

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn, who has also invested in the World Championship of Legends, expressed his support, saying, "I welcome EaseMyTrip as the main presenters of the World Championship of Legends and am happy that we are on a path of creating new entertaining moments with our legendary cricketing heroes."



The World Championship of Legends kicks off on the 3rd of July at the iconic Edgbaston Stadium in Birmingham, UK. Six teams will be vying for glory, including India Champions, Australia Champions, Pakistan Champions, England Champions, South Africa Champions, and West Indies Champions. Legendary players such as Yuvraj Singh, Shahid Afridi, Brett Lee, Ian Bell, and Daren Sammy will grace the field, adding to the excitement and prestige of the tournament.

With EaseMyTrip as the presenting partner and the shared excitement of cricketing legends and investors, the World Championship of Legends is set to captivate audiences and solidify its position as a premier cricketing event.