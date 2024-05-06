Advertisement

Buoyed by the recent success of its young amateurs, the Indian Golf Union has spread its activities to ‘Training the Trainers’ and ‘Growing the Game’ to grow the game in the country. The Sports Ministry has been generous in backing the golfers ahead of the Paris Olympics. The IGU has brought an international trainer to have special sessions with teaching professionals and coaches.

“Time and again, we have been told at international meetings how the fraternity looks at India to grow the game in the region.

"We have the numbers, we have a coaches certification system and now with the programmes to ‘Teaching our teachers’ and getting more people to play the game, we are hopeful in next few years, India will be a golfing force," said IGU President Brijinder Singh.

He said IGU's aim is to get golf into programmes like the Khelo India Games and to make the sport part of curriculum in schools.

IGU is an affiliate member of the Confederation of Professional Golf (CPG), an association of National PGAs. It has National Golf Academy of India (NGAI) under its wings.

The CPG has sent Master Trainers for Indian coaches, assistant teachers and officials for a three-day workshop which concludes on Monday. This is one of the biggest programmes undertaken by the NGAI, which the IGU set up almost two decades ago. Former India golfer Manav Das is guiding the NGAI through it.