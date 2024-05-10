Advertisement

The Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, has weighed on his plans to make India a superpower in the sporting sector. The Prime Minister has shared his applause for the Indian competitors who are representing the country on a global stage, and with the upcoming phase of elections coming in soon, the PM has his attention on the realm of sports and athletics as well. The Prime Minister has been in favour of hosting a grand event, such as the Olympics, in the past. He has reaffirmed his interest in bringing the leading International sporting event to the country.

PM Narendra Modi affirms his zeal for India to become the host of various Olympic events,

PM Narendra Modi sat down with Republic TV for an extensive interview amid the ongoing phase-wise polls for the Lok Sabha elections. During the interaction, the Prime Minister expressed his zeal to make India a globally leading name and displayed his enthusiasm for bringing the sport's biggest athletic showcase, the Olympics. The Indian Prime Minister is not only making the posh for the 2039 Olympics to be hosted in the country, but he is also eager to host the 2029 Youth Olympics and the Beach Olympics.

"In 2029, I want to organize the Youth Olympics in India. I want to organize the Beach Olympics in the country. I want to host the 2036 Olympics here. This is not just a showcase, I want to change my country's temperament," PM Modi said to Republic Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami.

PM Modi's aim to transform sports and give Indian athletes international exposure is something he has visioned, and the government has made the push to elevate talent globally. The push to develop India as a sporting hub and a sports tourism destination will be revolutionary. The country's serene coastlines allowed them to host the first-ever beach Games in Diu, making the bid to host the Beach Olympics even stronger.

The centre has put a lot of emphasis on sports by organizing various Khelo India tournaments in several parts of India, be it at the youth, university or para level. The government's steps will pave the path to becoming the hosts of the Olympics in the future.