Published 15:52 IST, September 28th 2024

In memory of Arthur Embiid: 76ers' star Joel Embiid honors late brother at Philly block party

Joel Embiid could go back to school and write a pretty heady report on how he spent his summer vacation. Embiid won Olympic gold for Team USA. He signed a contract extension with Philadelphia that will pay him more than $64 million in its final season.