In the Hospital 10 Days Ago, Asian Champion Today: Neeru Dhanda's Miraculous Gold In Trap Shooting

Neeru Dhanda was hospitalised for three days in Delhi just 10 days before her Asian Games campaign, but the Indian shooter overcame illness, limited preparation and difficult weather conditions to win the women's individual trap gold, India's trap shooting coach Peter Wilson revealed on Tuesday.



Dhanda arrived in Japan late with physiotherapist Ashwini and had virtually no training in the build-up to the competition. Despite the setback, the Indian shooter remained composed through the qualification and final to secure India's fifth gold medal at the Aichi-Nagoya Games.



"Well, it's been a long journey. She's been very, very ill. Only 10 days ago, she was in hospital for three days back in Delhi. She came here late with Ashwini, our physio, didn't have any training in the build-up. And so that's been really, really tricky. She then only had half a day's training followed by pre-event training," Wilson told ANI after Dhanda's gold medal-winning performance.



"And then she just hung in there from the very first target. She knows herself well. She has a strong process. And so one day after another, she just grounded out. And then today, that final was a great example of the real Neeru," he added.



Wilson, the London 2012 Olympic gold medallist, said the achievement was the result of a collective effort despite the challenging conditions in Japan.



"It feels absolutely amazing. A huge team effort from everyone back in India to the team here in Japan. It's been amazing and it's not been easy. The weather has been against us," he said.



Dhanda topped the individual qualification alongside Qatar's Ray Bassil before producing another composed performance in the eight-shooter final. She finished with 28 points in rainy conditions, opening with a perfect five out of five before recovering from one miss in the second series.



When asked if he was satisfied with Dhanda's performance, Wislon replied, "Very. I mean, when you consider that the men's gold was won on 26 and Nero won on 28, she would have taken the overall. It's pretty impressive. And I would say the weather was just as difficult for both. I mean, she's a real star."



The gold marked a historic achievement as Dhanda became the first Indian woman to win an individual Asian Games gold medal in trap shooting.



The Indian Army Marksmanship Unit shooter, who is also a Naib Subedar, has enjoyed a breakthrough year, having won her maiden ISSF World Cup gold in women's trap in Lonato, Italy, in July before claiming the Asian Championship title.



Dhanda trains under Wilson, who won double trap gold for Great Britain at the London 2012 Olympics and was formerly ranked world No. 1 and held the world record in double trap. Indian Olympian Mansher Singh has also been her personal coach for the past six years, alongside his role as the NRAI's High-Performance Manager for shotgun.

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