India Clinch Women's Skeet Team Bronze At Asian Games 2026; Raiza Finishes 4th In individual Final

The Indian women's skeet team won the bronze medal at the 20th Asian Games on Wednesday, posting a combined total of 331 at the Aichi Prefectural General Shooting Gallery.

The trio of Parinaaz Dhaliwal, Raiza Dhillon and Maheshwari Chauhan put together a steady display across five qualification rounds to take third place on the podium. Parinaaz and Raiza led the scoring for India with matching totals of 111 hits each, while Maheshwari contributed 109 to complete the medal-winning tally.

China captured the team gold medal with an aggregate score of 357, setting a new Asian Games record. Kazakhstan took silver with 336 hits. Republic of Korea finished fourth with 324, followed by hosts Japan in fifth position on 321.

In the individual contest, Maheshwari missed out on a berth in the medal round after finishing outside the qualification cut with her score of 109. Both Raiza and Parinaaz advanced to the eight-woman final. Raiza came close to securing a second medal of the day, finishing fourth in the final with 23 hits. Parinaaz bowed out in eighth place with eight hits.

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China's Jiang Yiting claimed the individual gold medal with a score of 35, setting both an Asian record and an Asian Games record. Thailand's Isarapa Imprasertsuk took the silver medal with 31 hits, while Kazakhstan's Assem Orynbay secured bronze with 28.