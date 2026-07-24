LIVE UPDATES | India at CWG 2026, Day 2: Spotlight on Gymnastics

India at Commonwealth Games 2026 | Image: X

LIVE UPDATES | India at CWG 2026, Day 2: Check all LIVE updates, including scores, results and commentary from today's action, with focus being on Indians competing at the Games in Glasgow. While India can win medals in sports like powerlifting, artistic gymnastics and swimming today, the action continues in the lawn bowls sectionals, while Jadumani Singh begins India's boxing campaign in Glasgow.