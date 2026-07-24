LIVE UPDATES | India at CWG 2026, Day 2: Spotlight on Gymnastics
LIVE UPDATES | India at CWG 2026, Day 2: Check all LIVE updates, including scores, results and commentary from today's action, with focus being on Indians competing at the Games in Glasgow.
- SportFit
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LIVE UPDATES | India at CWG 2026, Day 2: Check all LIVE updates, including scores, results and commentary from today's action, with focus being on Indians competing at the Games in Glasgow. While India can win medals in sports like powerlifting, artistic gymnastics and swimming today, the action continues in the lawn bowls sectionals, while Jadumani Singh begins India's boxing campaign in Glasgow.
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LIVE UPDATES | India at CWG 2026, Day 2: Check all LIVE updates, including scores, results and commentary from today's action, with focus being on Indians competing at the Games in Glasgow. While India can win medals in sports like powerlifting, artistic gymnastics and swimming today, the action continues in the lawn bowls sectionals, while Jadumani Singh begins India's boxing campaign in Glasgow.
LIVE UPDATES | India at CWG 2026, Day 2: Can India Win Three Medals on Today?
LIVE UPDATES | India at CWG 2026, Day 2: Yes, there is a possibility that India bag three more medals. Para-swimmers and gymnasts could add to the tally.
LIVE UPDATES | India at CWG 2026, Day 2: Boroghain Gets India Off-The-Mark
LIVE UPDATES | India at CWG 2026, Day 2: Boxer Lovlina Boroghain got India on the tally by securing the first medal for the country even before the games got underway. While the colour of the medla is undecided, it is certain she will be on the podium after her first round opponent backed out.
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LIVE UPDATES | India at CWG 2026, Day 2: Gymnasts in Action at 2:30 PM
LIVE UPDATES | India at CWG 2026, Day 2: Gymnasts from India would get things started for India on Day 2. Tapeshwarnath Das, Swathish KP, Tapan Mohanty, and Yogeshwar Singh in men's team and individual rounds would be in action.
LIVE UPDATES | India at CWG 2026, Day 2: Hello and Welcome
LIVE UPDATES | India at CWG 2026, Day 2: Hello and welcome to the second day of the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow. In this blog, we would keep you updates with all the Indians in action at the games.