India Open 2026 Dark REALITY: Filthy Washrooms, Bird Poop, Broken Chairs, Cigarette Butts And Guthka Stains

India Open 2026: Weeks after India became a butt of all jokes internationally when Lionel Messi arrived in the country, the nation has again been embarrassed at the world stage. This time, it is the India Open 2026 badminton tournament - that has hogged the limelight for all the wrong reasons - exposing India's inability of host global events.

From bird poop halting matches to filthy washrooms and broken chairs - the list goes on. For the unversed, the tournament is a Super 750 went - which simply means it is among the Top-10 events in the badminton calendar year.

Unfortunately, the infrastructure has come in the spotlight for all the wrong reasons.

Advertisement

Blichfeldt Raises Concerns

Danish shuttler Mia Blichfeldt raised concerns about the infrastructure of the arena - the KD Jadhav Complex - which she claimed ‘are simply unacceptable and highly unprofessional‘. Adding further, she said: 'Very difficult to see how a World Championship could be held here.’

All hell broke loose once she made the statement.

Advertisement

The workforce was increased, but the damage was already done as the Blichfeldt statements went viral.

Following Blichfeldt's comments, Republic took it on themselves and reached Ground Zero to see for themselves what the truth really is.

Filthy Toilets

While the walk to the arena seemed fine as workforce was increased to remove the filth, the washroom is what they skipped.

When Republic Media entered the arena and went to use the washroom, which is specifically meant for the spectators - it found the washroom had leakages all around, dirty toilet paper lying down on the foor and stained walls.

Bird Poop

Just imagine, this too happened! On Thursday, in the pre-quarterfinal clash between HS Prannoy and Loh Kean Yew, the play was disrupted twice after bird droppings fell on the court.

After this, one felt - such a bizarre incident will not happen again - but, it happened.

It happened during a Women's doubles semifinal match between Tan Ning-Liu Shengshu and Korea's Baek Ha Na-Lee So-hee. The match was halted, and India became a laughing stock in front of the world. again.

Cigarette Butts And Beer Bottles

Not just filthy toilets and broken chairs, Republic also found beer bottles and cigarette butts lying on the floor while entering the arena.

It is clear that despite the increase in workforce, the management missed these minute details which makes such a huge difference.

It is not fair to say that India is not ready to host global events, but yes, the situation is far from being perfect.

One would argue that, nothing is perfect ever. It is clear that this has to be a wake-up call for the Badminton authorities of India.