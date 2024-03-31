Advertisement

India's Veer Ahlawat recorded his best-ever finish in a DP World tour event, signing off tied second after carding a fine one-under 71 on the fourth and final day of the Hero Indian Open at the DLF Golf & Country Club here on Sunday.

The 28-year-old, who was five shots adrift of leader Keita Nakajima of Japan, produced a sensational eagle on the last hole to end the tournament with a four-day total of 275, four shots adrift of winner Nakajima.

Advertisement

Nakajima stayed calm and composed as he claimed his first DP World Tour title in emphatic style as a closing 73 handed him a four-shot wire-to-wire win.