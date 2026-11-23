Wellington: India tightened their grip on the opening Test against New Zealand as the hosts reached 157/4 at lunch on Day 5, still trailing by 195 runs, with the visitors needing six more wickets to secure a victory at the Basin Reserve.

New Zealand were 157/4 after 71 overs at the lunch interval, with Daryl Mitchell batting on 8 off 41 deliveries and Tom Blundell unbeaten on 14 off 30 balls. The pair had added 18 runs for the fifth wicket, negotiating a challenging morning session as India continued to search for breakthroughs.

India, who declared their first innings at 720/9, had established a commanding position after securing a substantial first-innings lead. New Zealand were earlier dismissed for 368 in their first innings, leaving them with a significant task in the final innings.

New Zealand had begun Day 5 at 119/2, with Conway and Ravindra having added an unbeaten 59-run partnership on the previous evening.

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The morning session of Day 5 saw India make two important breakthroughs, dismissing both set batters, Devon Conway and Rachin Ravindra, to leave New Zealand struggling at 139/4. The visitors managed to add 38 runs while losing two wickets in the morning session.

Conway, who had resumed the day unbeaten on 59, was dismissed for 65 off 165 deliveries, with seven boundaries. Washington Sundar provided the breakthrough, with wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant completing the catch. Conway's dismissal came at 132/3, ending his resistance after spending considerable time at the crease.

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Prasidh Krishna then removed Ravindra for 37 off 129 balls, with KL Rahul taking the catch. Ravindra had struck four boundaries during his innings, but his dismissal at 139/4 further strengthened India's position.

Earlier, India had built their commanding first-innings total on contributions from across the batting order. KL Rahul led the effort with 136 off 290 balls, while Pant scored 128 off 153 deliveries, including 10 fours and six sixes. Shubman Gill narrowly missed a century, scoring 98 off 146 balls, while Yashasvi Jaiswal made 85 off 89 deliveries and Devdutt Padikkal contributed 80 off 175 balls.

Dhruv Jurel added 78 off 79 balls, while Anshul Kamboj scored 38. Washington Sundar made 24, Akash Deep contributed 13, and Jasprit Bumrah remained unbeaten on seven as India declared at 720/9 in 166 overs.

For New Zealand, Glenn Phillips and Henry Nicholls led the resistance in the first innings. Phillips scored 118 off 216 balls, while Nicholls remained unbeaten on 175 off 335 deliveries, helping the hosts reach 368 in 121 overs. The two shared a 216-run partnership for the sixth wicket after New Zealand had slipped to 70/5.

Bumrah was India's leading wicket-taker in the first innings with figures of 4/92. Akash Deep claimed three wickets for 53 runs, Anshul Kamboj took two for 69, while Prasidh Krishna picked up one wicket.