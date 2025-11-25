India To Be Formally Awarded CWG 2030 Hosting Rights By Commonwealth Sport's General Assembly: Report

Gone are the days when India was a cricketing country. The world's largest democracy is well on its way to become a sporting nation with athletes from all corners of the country being appreciated. India gave a glimpse of their prowess of being a sporting nation by winning 13 medals at the Asian Aquatics Championships.

This was the country's best-ever tally to finish 11th on the standings. Meanwhile, Ahmedabad is also flexing its muscle as a sporting powerhouse, and the city looks like a worthy contender to host the 2030 edition of the Commonwealth Games. The 2025 edition of the Asian Aquatics Championships was held at the aquatic stadium of the Veer Savarkar Sports Complex in Naranpura, Ahmedabad.

India Set To Be Awarded Hosting Rights Of 2030 CWG: Report

It is being reported that India's 2030 Commonwealth Games bid is set to be formally approved. As reported by PTI, the Commonwealth Sport's general assembly in Glasgow might award the Commonwealth Games hosting rights to India. The multi-nation sporting tournament was held in Delhi back in 2010. Ahmedabad is the frontrunner to host the event as it has bettered its sporting infrastructure in the past few years.

'The decision will mark a pivotal moment for the future of the Commonwealth Sport Movement, and a significant chapter in its 100-year history,' Commonwealth Sport said in a statement. India are currently eyeing to acquire the hosting rights of the 2036 Olympics, and the 2030 Commonwealth Games will play a pivotal role in helping this vision become a reality.

