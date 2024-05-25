 India women's compound archery team strikes World Cup gold | Republic World
Published 10:43 IST, May 25th 2024

India women's compound archery team strikes World Cup gold

The Indian trio of Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Parneet Kaur and Aditi Swami grabbed their third successive Archery World Cup gold medal, beating Turkey 232-226 in a lopsided compound women's team final at the stage two event here on Saturday.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Indian women's archery team during the Asian Games 2022 in Hangzhou.
Indian women's archery team during the Asian Games 2022 in Hangzhou. | Image: PTI
