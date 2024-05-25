Published 10:43 IST, May 25th 2024
India women's compound archery team strikes World Cup gold
The Indian trio of Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Parneet Kaur and Aditi Swami grabbed their third successive Archery World Cup gold medal, beating Turkey 232-226 in a lopsided compound women's team final at the stage two event here on Saturday.
Indian women's archery team during the Asian Games 2022 in Hangzhou. | Image: PTI
