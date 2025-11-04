India Women’s Cricket Team Drops Powerful Anthem ‘Hum Hain Team India’, Check Out the Full Lyrics

New Delhi: History was made on November 2, 2025. India’s Women’s Cricket Team gave millions of young girls across small towns a reason to dream big and to believe that nothing is impossible once you set your eyes on your goal. In a thrilling finale, the women in blue defeated South Africa by a massive 52 runs to clinch their maiden World Cup. The entire DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai rose to its feet, celebrating a moment that will be remembered for generations.

After the historic win, the team unveiled their powerful anthem, “Hum Hain Team India,” in a video shared by the Indian Cricket Team’s official handle. The entire squad can be seen singing together, their faces glowing with pride and joy after their remarkable victory.

Wicketkeeper-batter Jemimah Rodrigues revealed that the anthem was written four years ago. The team had made a pact to release it only after winning a World Cup. That dream finally came true, and as the women in blue sang under the warm evening sun, surrounded by a roaring crowd, it felt like a moment straight out of their collective imagination.

Head coach Amol Muzumdar was also seen joining in, eyes moist, lips mouthing every word. The unity and emotion in that moment captured the very soul of the team - one that had fought through challenges, heartbreaks, and years of hard work to reach this day.

Advertisement

While Bollywood tunes echoed through the stadium, it was this self-written anthem that truly struck a chord across the nation. It symbolises the team’s grit, their bond, and the long, inspiring journey that led them here.

Here is the full lyrics:

Advertisement

Team India, Team India!

Karde sabki hawa tight, Team India is here to fight.

Koi na lega humko light… Our future is bright.

Saath mein chalenge, saath mein uthenge,

Hum hain Team India, hum saath mein jitenge.

Na lega koi panga, kar denge hum nanga,

Rahega sabse upar, humara Tiranga.