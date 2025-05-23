Indian Army Officer Major Rohit Kadian Shines At World Masters Games In Taiwan, Clinches Multiple Medals

Major Rohit Kadian of the Indian Army has brought immense pride to the nation with a stellar performance at the 11th World Masters Games being held in Taiwan from May 17 to 30, 2025, according to a release.

Competing against elite international athletes and former Olympians, Major Kadian showcased grit, determination, and world-class athleticism, making a mark on the global stage.

Major Rohit Kadian Showcases Stunning Performance At 11th World Masters Games

A distinguished officer and a dedicated sportsman, Major Kadian delivered an inspiring medal-winning run at the event. He won the gold medal in the 1500m Race (40-45 age category), earning the title of World Champion. The Indian Army officer also bagged the silver medals in the 800m and 5000m races. Major Kadian secured a bronze medal in the 400m race at the 11th World Masters Games.

Major Rohit Kadian at the podium of World Masters Games 2025. (Image: Republic)

His remarkable four-medal haul underlines not only his personal excellence but also the spirit of resilience and discipline that defines the Indian Army. Major Kadian’s achievements resonate as a beacon of inspiration for aspiring athletes and servicemen across the nation.

Major Rohit Kadian taking part in athletics at the 11th World Masters Games. (Picture: Republic)

The Indian Army continues to nurture sporting talent among its ranks, and Major Kadian’s feat reaffirms its commitment to excellence, on and off the field.

Major Rohit Kadian's Previous Achievements

Previously, in the 22nd Asian Masters Athletics Championship in the Philippines, Major Rohit Kadian bagged one silver and one bronze medal. He secured the second position in the 800-metre race and the 4x400-meter race. Meanwhile, he won the bronze medal in the 1500-metre race.

The Indian Army officer in action during the 11th World Masters Games. (Image: Republic)

Major Rohit Kadian also represented India at the World Masters Athletics Indoor Championship 2025, which was hosted in Florida, USA.