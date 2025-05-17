'India Is Elated And Proud': Prime Minister Narendra Lavishes Praise On Neeraj Chopra After Star Athlete Breaches Historic 90M Mark

Doha Diamond League: Neeraj Chopra, the star Indian athlete, has added another feather to his illustrious cap, which is filled with achievements. Chopra achieved a new career milestone and created history at the Doha Diamond League. The star athlete was up against stalwarts like Anderson Peters and Julian Weber, but he still managed to outshine all of them. Chopra, with a stellar throw of 90.23m in his third attempt, fulfilled his longstanding wish of breaching the coveted 90m mark.

PM Modi Congratulates Neeraj Chopra For Making History

Neeraj Chopra's career-best figure has earned him a lot of praise. PM Narendra Modi also took to his social media account to congratulate the star athlete for his historic feat.

"A spectacular feat! Congratulations to Neeraj Chopra for breaching the 90m mark at Doha Diamond League 2025 and achieving his personal best throw. This is the outcome of his relentless dedication, discipline, and passion. India is elated and proud," wrote Prime Minister Modi on his X (formerly known as Twitter) account.

Chopra had to settle for the second place despite delivering a throw of 90.23m. Julian Weber ended up delivering a throw of 91.06m and bettered Chopra's throw. Interestingly, it was Weber’s first 90+ throw as well.

Chopra registered a first throw of 88.44m and later followed it up with a foul attempt. Chopra then went ahead and breached the 90m mark. Chopra will now take the stage on May 23, 2025, when he competes in the 71st ORLEN Janusz Kusociński Memorial event in Chorzow, Poland.

Dissecting Neeraj Chopra's Glorious Career So Far

Chopra, who won the Gold Medal in the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, scripted history in the Paris Olympics too by winning the silver medal. Chopra has consistently delivered on the international stage, all around the globe.

The star javelin thrower won the coveted Gold medal at the 2023 World Championships with a throw of 88.17m and claimed another Gold at the 2018 Commonwealth Games with a throw of 86.47m.