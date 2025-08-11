Indian Government Affirms Continuous Discussions With IOC For 2036 Olympics Hosting Rights, Confirms Sports Ministry

Sports Ministry confirmed that the Indian Government is in 'continuous dialogue' with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) regarding the hosting rights of the 2036 Olympics.

On Monday, August 11th, Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, Mansukh Mandaviya, said in the Lok Sabha that the Indian government is in constant touch with the Future Host Commission. The Union Minister added that previously, the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) had also submitted the letter of intent to the IOC.

"IOA has submitted a letter of intent to the IOC. The bid is now in the 'Continuous Dialogue' phase with the Future Host Commission of the IOC," Mansukh Mandaviya said in Lok Sabha.

Mansukh Mandaviya opened up on the hosting rights of the Olympics 2036 while replying to the question of Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) MP from Sangrur, Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer.

The Sports Minister further added that the allotment of hosting rights is done by the IOC.

"Bidding to host the Olympic Games in India is the responsibility of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA), and allotment of hosting rights for the Olympics is done by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) through a detailed host selection process," Mansukh Mandaviya added.

Even though India has not proposed the host city of the 2036 Olympics but reports say that Gujarat will be the frontrunner to claim the hosting rights. Earlier last month, Gujarat Sports Minister Harsh Sanghavi was part of the Indian delegation that visited the International Olympic Committee (IOC) headquarters in Lausanne.

