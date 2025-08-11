Lok Sabha Passes National Sports Governance Bill And National Anti-Doping (Amendment) Bill 2025, Aims To Reform Sporting Ecosystem In Country

Lok Sabha has passed the National Sports Governance Bill on Monday. Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Mansukh Mandaviya insisted that this bill will be the key to transforming the sports ecosystem in India.

Mansukh Mandaviya said, “Despite being such a large country, our performance at the Olympic Games and on the international stage has not been satisfactory and this Bill aims to build India's sports capacity.”

The Lok Sabha also passed the National Anti-Doping (Amendment) Bill, as both the legislation were passed by the Union Minister on Monday. Major sports bodies, including the BCCI, will be covered under the National Sports Bill as per sports ministry sources. BCCI will be classified as a National Sports federation under the National Sports Bill. BCCI has been an autonomous body, and this is the first time it will be covered under the sports bill.

He further said, “Sports is not a new subject. Reforms began in 2014 with the Khelo India movement. Now our athletes are performing globally, and this Bill ensures they receive the training and facilities they deserve."

BCCI Will Be Out Of The RTI Act In The Sports Bill

The Board of Control for Cricket in India will not be included in the provisions for the Right to Information (RTI) Act. The government introduced an amendment which has allowed the cricket board to be out of the RTI act. On July 23 Amendment was tabled in which it's mentioned that sports federations which function on “government grants and assistance” will fall under the RTI Act. BCCI doesn't act under the government funding and so they will not be eligible under the RTI act as it stands.