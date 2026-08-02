Centre Revises Cash Awards For Medalists As Indian Athletes Continue To Shine At CWG 2026

The Indian government has announced a comprehensive revision of cash awards for athletes excelling at international and national tournaments, underscoring its commitment to rewarding sporting excellence.

The updated scheme covers Olympic Games, Asian Games, Commonwealth Games, World Championships, and a wide range of youth and para‑sport events.

Indian Govt Boosts Prize Money For Medal Winners

At the top, Olympic and Paralympic gold medalists will now receive Rs. 100 lakh, with silver and bronze winners earning Rs. 75 lakh and Rs. 50 lakh respectively. World Championships held once every four years carry awards of Rs. 80 lakh for gold, while annual editions offer Rs. 50 lakh.

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Asian Games medalists will be granted Rs. 50 lakh for gold, Rs. 30 lakh for silver, and Rs. 25 lakh for bronze. Commonwealth Games winners will receive Rs. 25 lakh, Rs. 15 lakh, and Rs. 10 lakh, respectively.

The scheme also recognizes achievements in youth competitions. Medalists at the Youth Olympic Games will earn between Rs. 15–25 lakh, while winners at the Youth Asian Games and World University Games will receive up to Rs. 15 lakh. Chess players attaining the title of International Grand Master will be awarded Rs. 100 lakh, while International Masters will receive Rs. 75 lakh.

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National‑level rewards have also been enhanced. Senior athletes winning gold at national championships will receive Rs. 25 lakh, with juniors eligible for Rs. 20 lakh. School and university games carry scaled incentives, ranging from Rs. 10 lakh for senior gold medalists to Rs. 0.50 lakh at the state level.

Para‑Sports Receive Equal Recognition From Indian Govt

Para‑sports have been given equal prominence, with cash awards mirroring those of mainstream events. Para Olympic gold medalists will receive Rs. 100 lakh, while winners at Para Asian and Commonwealth Games will earn Rs. 50 lakh and Rs. 25 lakh respectively. Special provisions have been made for visually and hearing‑impaired athletes, with awards up to ₹5 lakh.

This revised framework reflects India’s growing emphasis on sports development, aiming to inspire athletes across disciplines and levels to achieve global success.