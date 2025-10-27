Indian Jiu-Jitsu player Rohini Kalam Found Dead, Probe Underway As Family Links Death To Work Stress

Rohini Kalam, international jujitsu player and martial arts coach, was found dead at her residence at the age of 35 in the town of Dewas in Madhya Pradesh on October 26, 2025. Rohini had represented India at the Asian Games. Probe is currently underway, and police suggested suicide as the reason for her death.

Rohini's Death Linked To Work Stress

It is worth noting that Rohini's family members weren't at home when the suspected suicide took place, and her sister Roshni later found her hanging. The late player and martial arts coach was then taken to a nearby hospital, and the doctors declared her death on arrival. Rohini Kalam passed away at her family’s home in Arjun Nagar, Radhaganj.

The police also said that they didn't find a suicide note at the scene. It is being reported that Rohini's sister Roshni had a chat with the police. Rohini was allegedly under stress about her job. She worked as a martial arts coach at a private school in Ashta and was having some trouble with the school faculty.

"She was worried about her job. The faculty at her school were troubling her. Her school's principal was troubling her. I could sense it from the way she was speaking on her phone," said Roshni, Rohini's sister, as quoted by NDTV.

Roshni also revealed that her sister locked herself in a room after speaking to someone over a phone call. When the unfortunate incident took place, Rohini’s mother was at a temple with Roshni, and her father was away from their residence. According to NDTV, Rohini had dreamt of becoming an IPS officer.

Here's What You Need To Know About Rohini Kalam