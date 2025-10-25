Maharashtra Doctor Suicide Case: One Accused Cop Arrested, Another on the Run

The Satara police on Saturday arrested Prashant Bankar, one of the accused in the suicide case. | Image: Republic

New Delhi: In a major development in the Maharashtra doctor’s suicide case, the Satara police on Saturday arrested Prashant Bankar, one of the accused in the suicide case of a woman doctor in Phaltan taluka.

According to officials, the other accused, Police Sub-Inspector Gopal Badne, is absconding, and a search is underway to nab him.

SP Tushar Doshi further informed that the accused cop, Prashant Banka, will later be produced in the court today.

Speaking to reporters, SP Doshi said, "Police arrested Prashant Bankar, one of the two accused in the suicide case of a woman doctor in Phaltan taluka, and he will be produced in court today. The other accused, Police Sub-Inspector Gopal Badne, is still absconding, and a search is underway to nab him."

What do we know so far in the Maharashtra doctor’s suicide case?

A woman doctor working at a hospital in Maharashtra's Satara district allegedly died by suicide, and her body was recovered from a hotel room in Phaltan by police late on Thursday night.

Earlier, the police officials, who reached the hotel after being alerted by the hotel staff, found a handwritten suicide note on the victim’s palm, in which she accused two police officers — Sub-Inspector (SI) Gopal Badane and Prashant Bankar — of harassment. The suicide note accuses SI Badane of raping her four times and subjecting her to “rape, mental and physical abuse for more than five months”. The note explicitly states, "Police inspector Gopal Badane is the reason I died." She also alleged mental harassment by another police personnel, Bankar, during the same period.

It is worth mentioning here that the victim had earlier approached the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) of Phaltan Sub-Division on June 19, raising similar allegations of misconduct against three police officials and seeking an investigation. She reportedly demanded that appropriate action be taken against the accused.

Following the incident, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis ordered the suspension of PSI Gopal Badane.

The deceased's cousin demanded strict punishment, alleging "a lot of police and political pressure" on the victim, particularly regarding pressure to make "wrong mortem reports."

He stated, "My sister should get justice," and “The accused should get the strictest of punishments.”