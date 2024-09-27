Published 15:34 IST, September 27th 2024
Indian paddlers dominate in WTT Youth Contender in Dammam
Indian girls grabbed all podium spots in U-19 and U-15 categories to help the country's paddlers win a rich haul of 27 medals, including six gold in the WTT Youth Contender in Dammam, Saudi Arabia.
Indian Paddlers Dominate in WTT Youth Contender in Dammam | Image: @Media_SAI
