  • Indian riders clinch double podium with silver and bronze medal finish, Iran tops AEF Cup standings

Published 21:58 IST, October 13th 2024

Indian riders clinch double podium with silver and bronze medal finish, Iran tops AEF Cup standings

Indian riders Surya Aditya and Avik Bhatia secured the silver and bronze medals respectively while Iran's Yazdan Mollaafzal took the top spot at the AEF Cup CSIY-B held at Surge Stable Sunday.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
AEF 2024 Youth Cup
AEF 2024 Youth Cup | Image: X/@Efi_India
