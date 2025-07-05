Reigning World Champion D Gukesh Clinches Rapid Title At Grand Chess Tour 2025 In Zagreb, Croatia

Reigning World Champion D Gukesh has successfully clinched the rapid title in the Grand Chess Tour 2025 Rapid & Blitz. The event took place in Zagreb, Croatia, where the 19-year-old Indian Grandmaster emerged victorious in the rapid event. Gukesh delivered a commanding performance to finish at the top after he was defeated in the first round.

D Gukesh Displays Mental Fortitude To Clinch Rapid Title In Grand Chess Tour 2025

D Gukesh has been on a firm spree ever since he became the world champion. India gradually ascends towards the top with elite talents representing the country in the game. The 19-year-old's world championship win is just the first step, as they continue to make waves globally.

19-year-old Indian Grandmaster D Gukesh had suffered a defeat in the first round to Polish GM Jan-Krzysztof Duda. But the setback only prompted him to come back stronger as he pulled off five consecutive wins. The World Champion went on to defeat World Number One Magnus Carlsen in clinical fashion at round four of the rapid event.

The reigning world champion demonstrated unwavering resolve to claim victory in the rapid tournament at the Grand Chess Tour 2025. Gukesh sealed draws against Anish Giri in the seventh round and then against Ivan Šarić. He went on to defeat Filipino-American GM Wesley So in the final-round to cap off the event with 14 points.

Gukesh Stood Triumphant Over Hotshots Like Magnus Carlsen, Pragg Among Others

After nine rounds in the rapid event of the Grand Chess Tour 2025, D Gukesh stands at pole with 14 out of 18 points. Jan-Krzysztof Duda, who had defeated the reigning world champion in the first round, stands at the number two spot with 11 points to his name. World number one Magnus Carlsen stood third with ten points while India's R Praggnanandhaa clinched the number four spot with nine points. Fabiano Caruana also clinched nine points but stood fifth.

Also Read: Magnus Carlsen Runs Away With 7th Norway Chess Title After D Gukesh Commits Blunder Against Fabiano Caruana