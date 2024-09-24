sb.scorecardresearch
Published 06:33 IST, September 24th 2024

Injury problems continue for the Chargers under their new regime

Not even changes at head coach, general manager and a move to a new year-round facility have altered the Los Angeles Chargers' track record when it comes to injuries.The Chargers are dealing with injuries to four starters after Sunday's 20-10 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers .

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Justin Herbert | Image: AP
