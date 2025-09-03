Updated 3 September 2025 at 18:30 IST
International Olympic Committee Resumes Funding To IOA, Acknowledges Corrective Measures
The International Olympic Committee has decided to resume its partnership with IOA through the Olympic Solidarity programmes.
- SportFit
- 2 min read
Advertisement
Show Quick Read
The International Olympic Committee has decided to resume its Olympic Solidarity programmes with the Indian Olympic Association on September 3. The move came after the IOC acknowledged the Indian Olympic body's attempts to resolve disputes through corrective measures.
IOC Resumes Funding To IOA After 11 Month Suspension
IOC had put an end to the funding in October 2024, citing internal disputes and governance issues. The problem stemmed from an internal feud between the IOA President, PT Usha and the Executive Council over the appointment of Raghuram Iyer as the CEO.
But the IOC highlighted two key developments: the formal appointment of Raghuram lyer as the IOA's Chief Executive Officer and the adoption of the National Sports Governance Act by the Government of India, seen as pivotal steps in building a stronger foundation for sport in the country.
IOA President PT USha Hails Landmark Move
The reinstatement of the funding will be of massive help for the Indian athletes. It will help them in funding their training and other needs in order to prepare for the Olympics and other major competitions.
PT Usha has welcomed the moves and insisted this is a landmark moment for the sport.
"This reflects our shared commitment to the IOA and the Government of India, under the new and transformative sports legislation, to uphold the highest standards of governance in sport."
"Together, we are shaping a strong and promising future for India's athletes. This renewed partnership with the IOC will play a vital role in helping our athletes realise their Olympic aspirations. We sincerely thank the lOC for its continued trust, support, and guidance."
Also Read: Chirag Shetty Enthusiastically Reflects On Bronze Medal Finish At BWF World Championships: 'Winning That Match Was Redemption'
The IOA reaffirms its dedication to working closely with the IOC to further strengthen the Olympic Movement in India and ensure sustained support for the nation's athletes.
Also Read: Commonwealth Heavyweight Champion Sangram Singh Announces MMA Return, 40-Year-Old Indian Fighter Prepares For Second Match In Poland
(With ANI inputs)
Published By : Anirban Sarkar
Published On: 3 September 2025 at 18:30 IST