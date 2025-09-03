International Olympic Committee Resumes Funding To IOA, Acknowledges Corrective Measures

The International Olympic Committee has decided to resume its Olympic Solidarity programmes with the Indian Olympic Association on September 3. The move came after the IOC acknowledged the Indian Olympic body's attempts to resolve disputes through corrective measures.

IOC Resumes Funding To IOA After 11 Month Suspension

IOC had put an end to the funding in October 2024, citing internal disputes and governance issues. The problem stemmed from an internal feud between the IOA President, PT Usha and the Executive Council over the appointment of Raghuram Iyer as the CEO.

But the IOC highlighted two key developments: the formal appointment of Raghuram lyer as the IOA's Chief Executive Officer and the adoption of the National Sports Governance Act by the Government of India, seen as pivotal steps in building a stronger foundation for sport in the country.

IOA President PT USha Hails Landmark Move

The reinstatement of the funding will be of massive help for the Indian athletes. It will help them in funding their training and other needs in order to prepare for the Olympics and other major competitions.

PT Usha has welcomed the moves and insisted this is a landmark moment for the sport.

"This reflects our shared commitment to the IOA and the Government of India, under the new and transformative sports legislation, to uphold the highest standards of governance in sport."

"Together, we are shaping a strong and promising future for India's athletes. This renewed partnership with the IOC will play a vital role in helping our athletes realise their Olympic aspirations. We sincerely thank the lOC for its continued trust, support, and guidance."

The IOA reaffirms its dedication to working closely with the IOC to further strengthen the Olympic Movement in India and ensure sustained support for the nation's athletes.