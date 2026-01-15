Investigation Underway After Two Girls Found Dead At Sports Authority Of India Hostel In Kerala

On January 15, 2026, two girls were found dead in their room at the Sports Authority of India Hostel in Kollam, Kerala, as confirmed by the police. As per PTI and the Economic Times, the deceased girls have been identified as Sandra, aged 17, from Kozhikode district, and Vyshnavi, aged 15, from Thiruvananthapuram district.

Police shared that Sandra was an athletics trainee and was pursuing her plus two studies, while Vyshnavi was a Kabaddi student in class X. This incident was noticed at 5 in the morning when the two girls did not report to their scheduled morning training.

The police shared, "When repeated knocks on the door went unanswered, hostel authorities broke open the door and found both girls hanging from ceiling fans in the room."

Police Probe Investigation After Two Girls Found Dead At SAI Hostel

Police have shared that Vyshnavi was allotted a different room, but had decided to stay back in Sandra's room the previous night. The authorities also added that the two girls were reportedly seen by other hostel mates early in the morning.

The police shared, "The reason for the deaths is yet to be ascertained, and no suicide note has been recovered from the room."

Additionally, they also shared that they will record statements from others traines living at the hostel, their coaches, and their family members. The bodies will reportedly be handed over to the families after post-mortem examination.