Published 17:28 IST, September 12th 2024

IOA chief Usha issues notice to treasurer Yadav following complaint of sports code violation

Indian Olympic Association President PT Usha has issued a show cause notice to the body's Treasurer Sahdev Yadav following a complaint that his election violates the country's National Sports Code. In a letter dated September 10, Usha asked Yadav to give his reply by September 24.