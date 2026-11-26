New Delhi: The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) presented India's vision and proposed roadmap for hosting the 2036 Olympic and Paralympic Games to the International Olympic Committee's (IOC) Future Host Commission in a virtual presentation on Thursday, November 26.

The National Olympic Committee (NOC) of India, represented by Indian Olympic Association (IOA) President P. T. Usha, CEO Raghuram Iyer, and P. V. Sindhu, Chairperson of the IOA Athletes’ Commission, made the presentation to the IOC Future Host Commission, along with Nita Ambani, IOC member from India, was also present.

The presentation covered Amdavad’s preparedness, including sports infrastructure and the support extended by city, state, and central authorities to the IOA. It also covered India's experience in hosting major international sporting events, proposed venue development plans, and the long-term vision for delivering the Games.

Amdavad is at the heart of India’s proposed hosting model. With the city set to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games, the development of world-class sporting venues and supporting infrastructure was highlighted as a key part of India’s preparations for hosting the 2036 Olympic Games.

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This was an opportunity for the Commission to hear directly from the project leaders about their vision for the Games; the anticipated legacy and impact; the alignment of their project with long-term local, regional and national development plans; their venue masterplan; local, regional and national support; and their funding strategy.

Union Minister of Youth Affairs & Sports Mansukh Mandaviya, Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi, along with senior officials from the Union Government and Gujarat Government were also present in the meeting. The presentation was for approximately half an hour and was followed by an interactive discussion with the future hosts, the Commission & participants from India.

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