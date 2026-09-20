IOC President Kirsty Coventry Praises Asian Games Lodging, Notes Wooden Cabins Feel ‘A Little Tight’

Kirsty Coventry, the president of the International Olympic Committee, on Sunday toured the wooden cabins lodging athletes at the Asian Games and, despite some athletes' criticism, said she was “really impressed.” Japanese organizers of the Asian Games are lodging athletes on a cruise ship, in hotels and in wooden cabins. At least 11,000 athletes are participating, although the number is likely to be in the range of 12,000.

The Summer Olympics in Paris in 2024 featured about 10,700 athletes.

Japanese organizers have yet to offer an official number as the games opened a two-week run on Sunday.

The Japanese opted out of building a dedicated athletes village, a move to control costs after Japan officially spent $13 billion on the Tokyo Olympics , delayed a year by the pandemic until 2021.

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“The cabins here are really nice,” Coventry said. “They’re a little tight so, you know, if you want something negative it’s a little smaller but I don’t think it is a negative thing I love the village.”

Coventry is a two-time Olympic swimming gold medalist (2004 and 2008) and a former sports official in her native Zimbabwe. She took over the IOC presidency 15 months ago after Thomas Bach's term ended.

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“I am always going to positivity, about having athletes all together because I think it’s a part of an experience that you don’t ever get anywhere else,” she added. “But the cabins are quiet, they’re very cool, the air conditioning is working well, the flooring and the walls are beautiful. It’s better than some of the villages I’ve ever stayed in.”

Coventry attended the opening ceremony on Saturday with Emperor Naruhito officially raising the curtain and Sheikh Joaan Hamad Al Thani, the president of Olympic Council of Asia, delivering opening remarks.