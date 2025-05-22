IPL 2025: Gujarat Titans Don Special Lavender Kits As Skipper Shubman Gill Opts To Bowl First, Akash Deep Comes In For LSG

IPL 2025: The Gujarat Titans have won the toss and skipper Shubman Gill has opted to bowl first against the Lucknow Super Giants at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The home side have donned special lavender kits to raise awareness for cancer. The Titans' captain emphasized that the tracks look good and it would be better if they chased down.

Gujarat Titans Opt To Bowl First, Don Special Kits

The Gujarat Titans have once again raised the campaign to raise awareness about cancer in Match 64 of the Indian Premier League 2025 season. After winning the toss, Shubman Gill expressed that they would be eager to chase the target down as it is a good wicket to do so.

“Looks like a good wicket. Will be good to have a target on the board. We want momentum heading into the qualifiers, these two games are going to be equally important,” Shubman Gill said at the toss.

Gill also spoke upon his equation with Sai Sudharsan and revealed that they do not have any conversations while in the middle. Additionally, the way they compliment each other is great.

“The way we compliment each other is great, we don't have conversations on who will take down the bowlers. We just play with a positive intent and stay in the moment,” the GT skipper added.

Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant (w/c), Ayush Badoni, Abdul Samad, Himmat Singh, Shahbaz Ahmed, Akash Deep, Avesh Khan, William ORourke

Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Shubman Gill (c), Jos Buttler (w), Sherfane Rutherford, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Arshad Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna

LSG Bring Back Akash Deep In The Squad

The Lucknow Super Giants also intended to bowl first, had they won the toss. But skipper Rishabh Pant does not mind batting first in the game. Pant added that it is a challenge for them since they have been eliminated, and they would still fight for the win in the remaining league-stage.