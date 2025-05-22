Parth Jindal Issues Heartfelt Apology After Delhi Capitals Eliminated From IPL 2025 Playoffs Race: 'What Started So Well...'

Delhi Capitals were eliminated from the IPL 2025 playoffs race following their humiliating loss at the hands of Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium on Wednesday, May 21. Mumbai became the 4th team to secure a playoff berth and can still finish at the top of the table.

Parth Jindal Apologised After Delhi Capitals Crashed Out Of IPL Playoff Race

Delhi became the first team to crash out of the playoff race after winning their first four games. KL Rahul and Co. had looked as invincible, but their form soon took a dip, and they failed to recover in time, which has largely reflected in their performance. Delhi Capitals co-owner Parth Jindal apologised to the fans after DC endured another underwhelming IPL season. He posted on X, "Sorry to all @DelhiCapitals fans - like you i too am reeling from the second half of the season. What started so well ended extremely poorly. There are positives to take from this campaign but for now all focus on the next game which we need to win. Post the season there will need to be a lot of introspection on a lot of aspects."

Mumbai Indians Ended Delhi Capitals' Playoff Hopes

Delhi seemed to have accumulated a very competitive squad by bringing the likes of KL Rahul, Mitchell Starc, while the likes of Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel were retained. On a day when they needed to fire, the entire batting lineup collapsed like a pack of cards. Earlier in the first innings, a late Suryakumar Yadav show helped the Mumbai Indians to post a formidable 180 runs on the board. He started slowly as he scored only 33 runs in 26 balls, but went berserk, amassing 40 runs in the next 17 balls.