IPL 2025: Rohit Sharma Not in Playing XI vs KKR as MI Make Shocking Change For High Stakes Clash

Rohit Sharma was surprisingly omitted from the playing XI for Mumbai Indians ' IPL 2025 game against the Kolkata Knight Riders on Monday (March 31).

Hardik Pandya won the toss and opted to bowl first and announced that he made a few changes to the side.

“Overall, we want to play better cricket, we need to stay calm. Will Jacks comes back and we have a debutant - Ashwani Kumar,” Pandya said.

However, Rohit has been named on the list of substitute players for MI so it is likely that he will be the team's impact player.

Rohit Sharma's Poor IPL 2025 Form

The former MI skipper has made a poor start to the season so far, as he has failed to make an impact in both of Mumbai's matches so far.

Rohit Sharma managed to hit two boundaries during his short time at the crease against the Gujarat Titans but was eventually bowled out by a slower delivery from Mohammed Siraj.

He was dismissed for a duck in Mumbai Indians' opening match against Chennai Super Kings , raising concerns about his current form.

One of the individuals voicing these concerns is former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar.

Manjrekar pointed out that Rohit isn't the same player he once was, and he believes the Indian captain is currently going through a rough patch.

"Rohit Sharma is clearly going through a phase. He's not the Rohit Sharma of, say, three to four years ago," Manjrekar told the digital broadcasters JioHotstar.

Manjrekar added that it seems like things are slipping away from Rohit and he is still relying on his instincts to get him through games.

"He's at a stage in his career where he has to push himself every morning - train hard and be at his best - because things are slipping away for him. He's still relying on his natural talent and instincts."

MI's Good Record vs KKR

It would help Rohit and MI that they have an excellent head-to-head record against KKR.